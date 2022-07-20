ICC ODI Rankings: Jasprit Bumrah falls out of top spot, Hardik Pandya makes considerable gains

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES ICC releases new ODI rankings

Tables have turned around in the recently issued ICC ODI rankings and how Jasprit Bumrah who was the top-ranked ODI bowler due to his career-best bowling performance against England in the first ODI which was played at Oval has once again lost his top spot to his arch-rival Trent Boult, the left-handed New Zeland pacer. After former India skipper and World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, Bumrah is the only bowler to claim the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings.

The Mumbai Indians pacer had lost his spot to Trent Boult in November 2020 and had regained it back just a week before. Jasprit Bumrah had to miss out on the last ODI against England due to back spasm issues and was rested by the Indian team management as a part of precautionary measures. With 704 points Trent Boult has reclaimed his top spot and with 703 points pacer, Jasprit Bumrah is comfortably placed in the second spot. Apart from Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Mohammad Nabi made considerable gains in the recently issued ICC rankings. With 670 points, New Zealand's Matt Henry is placed at the 7th spot, and with 657 points, Mohammad Nabi is placed at the 8th spot.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam along with his wingman Imam-ul-Haq remains steady at the top two spots in the ICC ODI batting rankings. Owing to a splendid 134 against England in the first ODI, Rassie van der Dussen has claimed the third spot. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have registered a drop in their points and they are now placed in 4th and 5th spot respectively. South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton De Kock with 780 points is at the 6th spot and David Warner is comfortably placed at the 8th spot with 737 points.

As far as the ratings for all-rounders go, Shakib Al Hassan has the top spot. Indian bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who led his franchise Gujarat Titans to an IPL victory and later followed it up with impressive outings for India has made some significant gains. Pandya moved up 13 places and has now entered the top 10 list. The Baroda-based cricketer with 242 points is now placed in the 8th position.