ICC ODI rankings: Azmatullah Omarzai becomes No 1 all-rounder; Axar Patel, Jansen gain big The ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year 2024, Azmatullah Omarzai jumped a couple of places to get to the top of the rankings after a fantastic show with both bat and ball in the Champions Trophy for Afghanistan. Afghanistan couldn't advance to the semis after a loss to South Africa and a washout.

Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai became the World No 1 all-rounder in the latest ICC Rankings for all-rounders in ODIs. Omarzai had a memorable campaign in the Champions Trophy for Afghanistan with both bat and ball as the Asian side narrowly missed out on a spot in the semi-finals after a win, a loss and a washout in three matches they played in Group B. Omarzai jumped two spots to get to his career-best rating points of 296, just four ahead of compatriot Mohammad Nabi to be at the top position.

Omarzai had a five-wicket haul to his name against England, becoming the first bowler to do so against the opponent in the Champions Trophy while playing a couple of quality knocks of 41 and 67 against the Ashes rivals England and Australia. However, the Afghanistan-Australia clash was washed out in Lahore and the Hashmatullah Shahidi side stood eliminated from the tournament with just three points in their name.

Among other big gainers was India's Axar Patel, who has become a designated No 5 for the Men in Blue with the bat and a crucial wicket-taker in the middle overs with the ball. Patel made a massive jump of 17 places to No 13, to his career-best rating points of 194. South Africa's Marco Jansen was another all-rounder, who made a big improvement in his rankings a 6-place jump to the 15th spot.

Hardik Pandya got from 23rd place to 21st with a rise of two places while New Zealand's new white-ball captain Mitchell Santner leapfrogged Rashid Khan to be in fifth spot.

England's Jofra Archer, who did well with the ball in the final game against South Africa with a couple of wickets, rose 20 spots to No 67. The biggest jump across all three facets was among the bowlers with India's Varun Chakravarthy rising by 143 places to be in the 96th spot. Among batters, Shubman Gill maintained his top spot while Virat Kohli got ahead to 4th place with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma slipping a couple to fifth.