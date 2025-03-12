ICC ODI rankings: Rohit Sharma closes in on Babar Azam, Rachin Ravindra gains big; Virat Kohli drops down Rohit Sharma, the Player of the Final and Rachin Ravindra, the Player of the Tournament in the Champions Trophy were the big gainers in the latest ICC rankings for batters in the ODIs. India won the Champions Trophy after beating New Zealand in the final by four wickets.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma benefitted from his 83-ball 76 in the Champions Trophy final as he gained a couple of spots in the latest ICC rankings for batters in ODIs to find himself in third position. Rohit didn't have a great tournament scoring just 104 runs in four matches prior to the final but the skipper came clutch when it mattered the most chasing against New Zealand in the summit clash. While Virat Kohli, India's batting great in ODIs, slipped down a couple of spots.

Kohli, who had a memorable tournament including a century against Pakistan, failed to get going in the final, getting dismissed for just a solitary run. Kohli remained in the top five but dropped to fifth position.

Pakistan's Babar Azam stayed in second place and Indian opener Shubman Gill was still the No 1 batter and each of the three are separated by just 14 rating points. Gill is at 784, with Babar at 770 and Rohit at 756 in third place.

Among other batters, Rachin Ravindra, the Player of the Tournament at the Champions Trophy, made a big jump of 14 places to find himself in 14th spot. Ravindra smashed a couple of centuries in the tournament and was the leading run-getter after playing just four matches (263).

Glenn Phillips, who played a couple of handy cameos with the bat even though the focus was on his fielding and catching rightfully, moved up six spots to 24th and David Miller, the centurion in the semifinal against New Zealand, also rose five spots to 26th place.

Among India's top five batters in the order, KL Rahul was the only one out of top 10 as he lost his 15th spot and dropped down by one place. Rahul provided the finishing touches to India's innings against Australia and New Zealand in the semis and the final but didn't have a big score in his name. Shreyas Iyer retained his eighth spot after being India's leading run-getter in the tournament.