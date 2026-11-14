ICC not in mood to increase WTC participants, set to retain format until 2031 despite expansion calls: Report

New Delhi:

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to continue with the existing structure of the World Test Championship (WTC) for the next two editions of the competition. This means the current batch of nine teams will continue to participate in the 2027-29 and 2029-31 cycles. The decision is likely to disappoint several Full Members who have been pushing for a broader competition to provide more opportunities for Test-playing nations.

Meanwhile, the future of the championship will be discussed at the ICC board meeting in Bali on Sunday, after an extended deliberation among chief executives on Saturday. As reported by Cricinfo, despite growing support for admitting all 12 Full Members, the governing body is understood to favour maintaining the current arrangement.

Notably, an expansion proposal developed by an ICC working group headed by former New Zealand batter Roger Twose had gathered momentum over the past year. Zimbabwe, Ireland and Afghanistan emerged as leading supporters, as they argued that participation would give them a clearer pathway to compete at the highest level in Test cricket.

The three nations also raised concerns about the absence of a promotion and relegation mechanism, which prevents teams outside the existing nine-member competition from earning entry through their performances.

Cricket South Africa has also backed the proposed changes, with its chief executive Pholetsi Moseki reportedly making a strong case for expansion during the Chief Executives' Committee meeting.

However, the commercial implications of increasing the number of participants remain a major consideration. Unlike the WTC final, which is organised by the ICC, the league's fixtures are arranged through bilateral agreements between member boards. Questions over whether additional teams would generate sufficient financial returns have influenced the governing body's position.

BCCI, CA yet to confirm their stand

The Board of Control for Cricket in India and Cricket Australia have not made their positions clear, while the England and Wales Cricket Board is reported to have reservations over the additional travel and financial commitments. Meanwhile, a 10-team structure could still emerge as a possible middle ground, although the chances of such an arrangement appear limited.

Separately, the ICC board will receive findings from a strategic assessment of international cricket, covering all three recognised formats. Global consulting firm McKinsey conducted the review and presented its findings.

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