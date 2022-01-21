T20 World Cup 2022: India to face Pakistan on October 23 at MCG

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File Photo of match between India and Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021 at Dubai International Stadium.

The iconic match between India and Pakistan Super 12s Group 2 at the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2022 will be played on 23rd October at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The date was confirmed after ICC announced the grouping and tournament schedule on Friday (January 21).

Group 1: Australia, New Zealand, England, Afghanistan, A1, B2

Group 2: India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, B1, A2

The tournament commences with the preliminary first round starting off on October 16 where Sri Lanka will take on Namibia in Geelong.

Sydney and Adelaide will be hosting the two semifinals while the final of the tournament will be played at the MCG on November 13.

The Super 12s part of the tournament will begin on October 22 with finalists of the 2021 edition, Australia and New Zealand, locking horns at the Sydney Cricket Ground. This phase will include two groups.