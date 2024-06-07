T20 World Cup 2024: Tearaway pacer Jofra Archer shares teary-eyed experience on return from injury layoff

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jofra Archer.

England's T20 World Cup campaign opener against Scotland at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, turned out to be an emotional experience for Jofra Archer.

The tearaway pacer was left teary-eyed after he received a rousing reception from a group of students from his alma mater, Christ Church Foundation as he steamed into bowl against Scotland.

"Yeah, it was a little bit emotional. I had a little bit of water in my eye, a bit of a cry but I was just settling," Archer told ESPNcricinfo.

The students from Archer's school were joined by the students from Chris Jordan's school at the venue as England took the field against a vivacious Scotland.

"The prime minister invited us up to the box when (the match) got cancelled, but she said she pretty much cancelled school, and CJ's (Chris Jordan) old school, so the kids could come and watch us.

"It was really, really emotional. As I said earlier, I had a little bit of water in my eye and it wasn't the rain. It was really, really nice. I saw a clip of one of the reporters as well - she went to primary school with me - and she was going around to people in the ground, by the statue, and that was touching. I felt really supported. I felt unbelievable," he added.

Archer revealed that he regained his fitness in November last year but waited on the sidelines for months, for the England Cricket Board to unleash him in the lead-up to the summer.

"I've been playing cricket since November. I've been fit since November. I've just been trying not to do too much or too little. Just trying to be okay for this period, for this summer. Just really glad that everything seems to be going all right. Not just this tour but to finish the summer and continue playing a part. Obviously it's been a while. I don't know how much rehab I have in me," Archer mentioned.