ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 fixtures revealed, India to open campaign against Pakistan

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the fixtures for the Men's T20 World Cup 2021, which will get underway in UAE and Oman from 17 October. The final will be played in Dubai on November 14.

The groups for the World T20 were already announced earlier. Eight teams will vie for a spot in the Super 12. Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia, and Sri Lanka will form Group A while Group B consists of Oman, PNG, Scotland, and Bangladesh. The top two teams from each group will move to the next round.

The Super 12 again comprises of two groups. West Indies, England, Australia, and South Africa will form Group 1 while Group 2 comprises India and Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan.

The tournament will begin with a Round 1 Group B match between hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea on October 17 and will be followed by Scotland and Bangladesh, another Group B tie. Group A ties will begin in Abu Dhabi the next day.

The second round of the tournament - the Super 12 stage - will get underway in Abu Dhabi from October 23 onwards with Australia opening their campaign against South Africa as part of a Group 1 tie. which will be followed by an evening clash between England and West Indies in Dubai.

Ashes rivals England and Australia will battle it out in their group-stage tie on October 30 with the Group 1 tie ending on November 6 with matches between Australia and West Indies in Abu Dhabi, and England and South Africa in Sharjah.

Group 2 will begin with the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai on 24 October. Pakistan will then take on New Zealand in Sharjah on October 26. Afghanistan will begin their journey against the winner of Group B from the opening round on October 25. Group 2 ties will end with India taking on the second-placed side from Group A.

The semifinal matches will take place in Abu Dhabi on November 10 and in Dubai on November 11, with both having reserve days.

The final will take place in Dubai on November 14 with with the following day acting as the reserve day for the summit clash.