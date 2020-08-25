ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League A postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

Image Source : ICC MEDIA Canada, Denmark, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore and Vanuatu were due to play 15 List A matches aiming to gain points and places in the Challenge League A table.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the postponement of the second event of the ICC men's cricket World Cup Challenge League A due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The second of three Challenge League A events, which form part of the pathway to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, was rescheduled from March and was due to take place between September 30 and October 10 in Malaysia, the ICC said in a media statement.

As part of the ICC's comprehensive contingency planning process across all ICC events and after consultation with the members and the relevant government and public health authorities, the decision has been taken to postpone the fixtures.

Canada, Denmark, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore and Vanuatu were due to play 15 List A matches aiming to gain points and places in the Challenge League A table. Canada currently top the table ahead of Singapore on net run rate, with both teams on eight points.

At the completion of the Challenge League A fixtures, the top team will qualify for the men's cricket World Cup qualifier play-offs.

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley, said: "We have decided to postpone the second series of the ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A that was due to take place in Malaysia next month. The ICC's priority continues to be to protect the well-being of the players, coaches, officials, fans and the whole cricket community.

"As a result of this, we have fully assessed the situation with the Malaysia Cricket Association and the participating members and have decided to postpone the event. We will now work with the hosts and the participating members to find an appropriate window where the qualification pathway fixtures can be safely and practically rescheduled."

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage