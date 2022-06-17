ICC Media Rights: Global Body set to offer three packages for 711 games, Here is all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : ICC ICC logo

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to start the process to sell the media rights tender on June 20. The tender includes rights for 711 games at its global events in the eight-year cycle starting 2024. The packages include multiple women's U-19 T20 World Cups.

What is the bidding process? Is it similar to BCCI's media rights auction?

The bidding process is different from that of BCCI's media rights auction. Unlike BCCI's e-auction which went on for three days, ICC will be following the conventional sealed bid process.

There will be separate bids for both men's and women's matches.

What are the packages?

The ICC has kept the process linear with three specific packages for both men and women.

Following are the packages:

Package A - TV Rights

Package B - Digital Rights

Package C - Combined TV and Digital Rights in both categories.

When should the bidders submit bids?

In the men's category, there are two specific durations, four years and eight years. Bids must be submitted for a four-year term, but bidders can optionally bid for an 8-year term as well.

In the women's category, it is for a four-year term.

"For the first time, men's and women's rights will be sold separately, and prospective partners can bid for 16 Men's events (over 8 years) and six Women's events (over 4 years), totaling 362 and 103 matches respectively," ICC said in a release.

Apart from these 465 games, there are additional games of U-19 men's and women's games.

The ITT is for the Indian market only, with up to six packages available across TV only, digital-only, or a combination of both.

Earlier, BCCI which held an e-auction across three days registered a record bid of Rs 48,390 crore.

(Inputs from PTI)