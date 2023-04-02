ICC marks India's 2011 World Cup triumph; releases logo for 2023 WC

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER ICC releases logo for 2023 Cricket World Cup

Celebrating India's World Cup victory in the 2011 edition of the tournament, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday released the logo for the upcoming edition of the World Cup. The 2023 World Cup is nearly six months away and will be played in India in October, and November.

The brand identity released by the cricket body is developed with the 'Navrasa' with fan emotion sitting at the heart of it. Navrasa are the nine emotions the audience experience while witnessing a performance at the centre. "The International Cricket Council today celebrates the 12-year anniversary of India’s triumph at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2011, by revealing the brand identity of the 2023 edition with fan emotion sitting at the heart of it," ICC wrote in its release.

"The Navarasa has been reimagined in a cricketing context, using symbols and colour to depict the various emotions fans feel while living the drama and excitement of a World Cup cricket match," the cricket body added.

The cricket body also released a special video in Harsha Bhogle's voice, displaying moments from Cricket Worlds Cups and arising the emotions of the fans. "In addition, to celebrate the 12-year milestone in a special event in Chennai this afternoon, ICC digital collectable partner FanCraze will be gifting MS Dhoni his Navarasa-themed ‘glory’ Digital Collectible," ICC added.

The Chief Executive of ICC, Geoff Allardice lauded the objective behind the ideation of the logo. He said, “We are delighted to reveal the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 brand, showcasing the raw emotion and enjoyment that cricket brings to fans across the world through the Navarasa. We have an exciting six months ahead of us as we build up to deliver the biggest Cricket World Cup ever.”

Notably on this occasion, India's captain Rohit Sharma is excited to lead his team in the 2023 tournament. “With six months to go until the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 the excitement is really starting to build, playing a World Cup on home soil is every player’s dream, even more so as captain and I can’t wait for it to start. The Men’s Cricket World Cup is a very special event for everyone involved in cricket and we will be doing everything over the next few months to prepare as best we can to give us the greatest chance to lift the trophy," Rohit said.

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah also remembered India's historic win in 2011 and looked forward to the 2023 tournament. “The BCCI is looking forward to hosting the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and creating a memorable event for fans both in India and around the world. Today marks the 12-year anniversary of India’s famous win in the 2011 edition and the long-lasting impact it had on the country. We cannot wait until October to see world-class cricket on show in the pinnacle event of the one-day game and for India to host an incredible spectacle," Shah said.

