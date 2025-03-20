ICC likely to ponder over bonus point system for WTC 2025-27 cycle The new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle is set to get underway in June this year. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is likely to ponder over several recommendations including introducing the bonus point system for away wins of teams.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is likely to ponder over a new bonus point system in the next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle during its meeting in April. The 2025-27 WTC cycle is set to get underway in June with the five-match Test series between India and England.

According to the current rules, teams get 12 points for winning a Test, six for a tie and four for a draw. However, this could change in the fourth edition of WTC, as the global body is considering introducing a bonus point for wins over higher-ranked teams or bigger winning margins.

"In fact, issues such as giving bonus points for innings wins etc has been in continuous discussion from the beginning of the WTC, as many teams felt that due weight is not getting for wins against big teams. So, such topics have been a part of discussions, and this could again come up for deliberations," a source close to the developments told PTI.

"Yeah, it’s a good move if it really happens. The teams will be more motivated to go for results, as we could see some exciting games," a former India player said on the condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, ICC is also mulling giving extra points for teams for registering wins away from home. "Yeah, it will be a motivating factor for, you know, those ‘smaller’ teams, Look, when New Zealand beat India last year, it was a historic win for them as not many teams came here and beat us. But they did not get any extra points for it. While winning away from home in itself can act as a motivating factor, now the teams will have that carrot in front of them — extra points, if it really happens," the player added.