ICC Latest Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Usman Khwaja make notable gains | READ

ICC Latest Rankings: Earlier today the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the latest rankings and it has brought in some very good news for the Indian and the Aussie batters. Australian left-handed batter Usman Khwaja made huge gains owing to his stellar ton against South Africa in the third Test match in Sydney. Interestingly Khwaja remained unbeaten on 195 as skipper Pat Cummins declared the innings to keep the contest alive in a rain-hit match.

Usman Khwaja now has moved up to the 8th rank in Men's Test batter rankings. It was not only Khwaja who made huge gains but players from Pakistan and New Zealand also gathered some valuable points from their recently concluded Test series. Players from both sides such as Tom Latham, Devon Conway, and Saud Shakeel made some major moves. Kiwi batter Latham scored 71 and 62 in the second Test that was played in Karachi and is now stationed in the 19th spot. Devon Conway too has made some significant progress and he has moved up three spots to 21. Pakistan debutant Saud Shakeel has gained twenty spots to move to 30.

Aussie batter Marnus Labuschagne is still on the top of the latest Test batters rankings. As far as the ODI rankings are concerned, India's Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have made some brisk moves. Kohli scored a glorious century against Sri Lanka on January 10, 2023, and has moved up to the 6th spot. He is followed by his compatriot Rohit Sharma, who is in the 8th spot courtesy of his stellar 83 that he scored against Sri Lanka. As far as the One Day International bowling chart is concerned, Siraj has moved up to the 18th spot. Suryakumar Yadav is still at the top of the T20 batters chart. The Mumbai-based batter scored a swift 100 against Sri Lanka and that has helped him secure his place at the top of the pile.

