ICC Hall of Fame Induction 2025 Live streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online in India? Five men and two women cricketers and legends of the game will be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame 2025 ceremony on Monday, June 9, in London. The event will also serve as the curtain-raiser to the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's from June 11.

London:

As many as seven legends of the game are set to be inducted into the already 115-strong ICC Hall of Fame list at a star-studded event 'A Day with the Legends' in London, which will also be presented as the curatin-raiser for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final between South Africa and Australia on Monday, June 9. Five male and a couple of female cricketers will join the elite list with Alastair Cook, AB de Villiers and Neetu David being the recent inductees from last year, announced just before the T20 World Cup, in Dubai.

"The new inductees, who were selected by a panel of ICC Hall of Famers, senior executives, and media representatives, will be honoured with commemorative caps recognising their remarkable contributions to the game," an ICC statement read. The ICC Hall of Fame recognises the legends of the sport for their contribution to cricket and the overall development and popularity of the game.

“Inducting legends into the ICC Hall of Fame is our way of honouring the game’s most extraordinary contributors. This accolade is reserved exclusively for those whose achievements have left an indelible mark on the sport, and each selection is made purely on merit, the ICC Chairman Jay Shah said in a statement.

“I am confident that fans across the globe will be thrilled to witness this special occasion, as we prepare to welcome seven new inductees into cricket’s most distinguished honour roll," he added.

When and where to watch the ICC Hall of Fame Induction 2025 live on TV and online in India?

The Hall of Fame induction for 2025 is set to be grand with South Africa and Australia captains Temba Bavuma and Pat Cummins set to attend since it will also serve as the preview for the WTC Final, less than 48 hours out from the first ball of the Ultimate Test. The event will be streamed live on JioHotstar, from 4:30 PM BST (9 PM IST) on Monday, June 9 in India and all the high-profile broadcasters across the globe in their respective traditional markets like South Africa (SuperSport), Australia (Prime Video), the USA, MENA and Southeast Asia.