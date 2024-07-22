ICC forms three-member committee to review delivery of T20 World Cup, USA, Chile put on notice

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY T20 World Cup trophy.

The International Cricket Council on Monday formed a three-member committee to review the delivery of the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies. The committee will feature former New Zealand batter Roger Twose alongside directors Lawson Naidoo and Imran Khwaja, who is the deputy chair of the ICC.

"The ICC Board confirmed that there will be a review into the delivery of the ICC T20 World Cup. This will be overseen by three directors, Roger Twose, Lawson Naidoo and Imran Khwaja who will report back to the Board later in the year," an ICC release stated.

The ICC has reportedly incurred losses in excess of USD 20 million for conducting matches in the three USA venues - New York, Florida and Dallas.

The allocated budget for the US leg of the tournament was overshot by a fair margin which was also flagged by board members of the ICC. The budget for the US leg of the tournament was kept at around USD 150 million.

The Nassau Cricket County Stadium's pitches also came under scrutiny due to the quality of drop-in pitches. The ticketing system and the logistical issues made matters worse for the event.

It is being learnt that the role of some top ICC executives will be looked into by the three-member committee. The head of events Chris Tetley has already tendered his resignation. The official reason behind his departure was that an annual ICC flagship event (men and women) was taking its toll.

USA, Chile put on notice and given 1 year for compliance

The USA Cricket body, popularly known as USAC, has been put on notice and given 12 months to comply with ICC's Associate Membership criteria. As per ICC's Associate Membership Criteria, USAC has fault on two counts 2.2 b (i) governance and 2.2b (ii) administrative and executive structure.

"USA Cricket and Cricket Chile have been formally put on notice and have 12 months to rectify their current non-compliance with the ICC Membership Criteria," the release stated. Neither Member is considered to have in place a fit for purpose detailed governance and administrative structure and systems," the release said.

The USAC has reportedly not complied with the norms of the USA Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC). The norms are mandatory to get recognition as a National Governing Body (NGB) to be a part of the Olympic Games 2028 where cricket is one of the medal events. It is believed that the second reason is the non-appointment of the CEO, which is a must for any cricket board.