ICC finalises men's cricket calendar till 2035; India to host 2029 Champions Trophy, co-host 2031 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday finalised the schedule for major men's events till 2035, following its board meetings in Indonesia's Bali. Also, the board has decided on the qualification system for three major tournaments, including the 2027 ODI World Cup and the 2028 T20I World Cup.

In a statement, ICC's chief executive officer (CEO) Sanjog Gupta said the board recognises the importance of providing long-term visibility of crucial events to players and associate members that would benefit in improving the pathway for the athletes, with focus on high-performance programmes and structured calendars.

"The ICC events portfolio and schedule are critical components of cricket's global architecture and deliver elevated context, competitiveness and consequence to the ecosystem," Gupta said. "These tournaments serve as pinnacle moments for fans and players alike, with the associated pathways driving aspiration and access for the broader cricketing landscape."

India to host 2029 Champions Trophy, co-host 2031 World Cup

Under the schedule finalised by the ICC, India would host the 2029 Champions Trophy from October 9 to 28. Also, the 2031 ODI World Cup would be co-hosted by India and Bangladesh from October 9 to November 23.

Meanwhile, the 2028 T20I World Cup would be held in Australia and New Zealand from October 12 to November 12, while the World Test Championship (WTC) final would be organised in England from June 8 to 12.

The 2030 T20I World Cup would be co-hosted by England, Ireland and Scotland from July 4 to August 4. The 2031 WTC final would be held again in England from June 12 to 16.

ICC Qualifiers for LA28 in US, Bangladesh

The ICC also announced that qualifiers for the Olympic Games at LA28 will take place in the United States and Bangladesh. The men's qualifiers will take place from 5-13 February 2028 in Bangladesh, prior to the women's qualifier, which will run from 26 February to 5 March 2028 in the USA.

"The events constitute the final stage of the qualification pathway for cricket's return to the Olympic programme at LA28. They will each feature eight teams - spread across two groups of four - and 13 matches," the ICC said.

"Each team will play the other teams in their group once, with the group winners progressing to the final. The winners of the final will secure the final qualification berth for the LA28 Olympic Games," it added.

ALSO READ:

India's all-round show seals 22-run win against New Zealand, clinch ODI series 3-1