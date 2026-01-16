ICC delegation set to travel for meeting with BCB regarding T20 World Cup row: Reports As per recent reports, the delegation from the ICC (International Cricket Council) is set to travel to Bangladesh regarding the side's travel status to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. A decision on the matter is expected after the meeting.

New Delhi:

With the T20 World Cup 2026 rapidly approaching, one of the biggest talking points ahead of the tournament has been the situation surrounding the travel of the Bangladesh cricket team to India. It is worth noting that the World Cup will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka and is slated to kick off on February 7.

It is worth noting that due to the ever-rising political tensions between India and Bangladesh, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) came forward and instructed IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad ahead of the IPL.

The same saw the BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) write to the ICC multiple times, asking for a change in location for their T20 World Cup matches, as they refused to travel to India for the tournament, citing security concerns.

With the board still waiting for a response from the ICC, recent reports have emerged that stated that the ICC delegation is set to travel to Bangladesh in a few days for a final one-on-one meeting with BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) officials, and a decision on the matter is expected to come after the meeting as well.

Bangladesh slated to take on the West Indies in their first World Cup game

Speaking of Bangladesh cricket, the side has been placed in Group C of the T20 World Cup 2026. The team has been placed in the group alongside the likes of England, Italy, Nepal, and the West Indies.

Bangladesh is currently slated to kick off its T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on the opening day. The side is slated to take on the West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 7.

