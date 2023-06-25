Cricket World Cup Qualifier: Two-time World Champions West Indies hit with another blow after loss to Zimbabwe

Follow us on Image Source : AP West Indies cricket team

Former Two-time World Champions West Indies are hit with another blow after their loss to Zimbabwe in a Group A game on Saturday. The Windies went down by 35 runs to Craig Ervine's side in a crunch game ahead of the Super Six. They are now slapped with a financial fine after their loss.

The Windies are hit with a 60% fine to their match-fees for slow-over rate during their third game of the league stage. The International Cricket Council confirmed the development.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side falls short of the target, and it was deemed that the West Indies fell three overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration," ICC stated.

Moreover, as West Indies captain Shai Hope pled guilty to the offence, a formal hearing was not needed for the incident. Notably, even after their loss to Zimbabwe, West Indies have progressed through to the next stage of the Qualifier. They are among the three teams from their group to book a place in the Super Six stage. The windies have 2 wins in 3 outings and have a game pending against the Netherlands.

However, they will not be the biggest beneficiaries of their group. Zimbabwe have beaten both Netherlands and West Indies and will carry 4 points to the Super Six. Meanwhile, West Indies can take a maximum of two points and that too if they beat the Netherlands on June 26 in their last group match.

