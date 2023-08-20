ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule to see more changes? Hyderabad Police raises concerns

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy

The ICC Cricket World Cup could witness another change in the schedule as Hyderabad Cricket Association has reportedly written a matter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The 2023 World Cup schedule has already been tweaked drastically with as many as nine games rescheduled. The India vs Pakistan and the Pakistan vs England fixtures were preponed a day earlier, bringing in a series of tweaks.

Now schedule of another Pakistan game could be under threat with HCA writing to the Indian Board for a gap between the two games. As per a report by Indian Express, the state body has requested for a gap between two consecutive matches, namely New Zealand vs Netherlands (October 9) and Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (October 10). This comes after the Hyderabad Police reportedly raised concerns over giving security for two back-to-back World Cup matches, especially the Pakistan one.

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka clash was rescheduled to October 10 from its original date on October 12. This move was made when India vs Pakistan match was rescheduled from October 15 to 14 due to Navratri celebrations in Ahmedabad.

