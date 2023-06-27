ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule announcement: When and where to watch live on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 live streaming and telecast

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is finally going to announce the much-awaited schedule of the Cricket World Cup (CWC) 2023 on Tuesday, June 27. While the draft schedule was already out a month ago, as reported by several publications, the official announcement will finally happen after several delays. This is unlike any other World Cup edition, where the schedule was out more than a year prior to the tournament.

CWC 2023 is one of the most highly-anticipated sporting events in the world as the tournament is returning after four years since Eoin Morgan's men lifted it for the first time at Lord's in 2019. The tournament returns to India after 12 years since MS Dhoni and Co. beat Sri Lanka in the final at Wankhede Stadium on April 2, 2011. With India not winning an ICC title for more than a decade since the 2013 Champions Trophy, the Indian fans are hoping and praying that a home World Cup can come as a drought-ending event.

India have won the title twice while the defending champions England will be the title contenders once again. The five-time champions Australia just bring out their best in a World Cup year while the likes of South Africa and Pakistan can't be taken lightly as well. New Zealand, however, will be slightly depleted with their captain Kane Williamson and star all-rounder Michael Bracewell not being part of the tournament.

However, with the 10-team tournament set to be played in a round-robin format again, it will test all the sides as nine games one after another won't be easy.

When and where to watch World Cup 2023 schedule announcement live on TV and streaming in India?

The World Cup 2023 schedule announcement event is set to take place at Mumbai's St. Regis. The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM IST and the schedule will be announced on Tuesday, June 27 at noon. The event will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The event, unfortunately, won't have a live telecast on TV but it will be streamed by the official broadcaster Star Sports on its social handles - YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

