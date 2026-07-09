ICC contacts ECB over Ben Stokes retirement video; what is the matter?

New Delhi:

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has contacted the England Cricket Board (ECB) over the retirement video of Ben Stokes that was shared by the national board during the third Test against New Zealand in Nottingham. The ICC has alleged the ECB of publishing the footage at a time that it contravenes the protocols of the players' and match officials' areas (PMOA), BBC Sport reported.

Stokes' retirement announcement was made public during the fourth day of the Nottingham Test as he told his teammates about his decision in the dressing room. Stokes was filmed, and the video was made public, which raised questions of a PMOA breach. The ICC sent a letter to the England Board over the breach and making the footage of the retirement public.

What does the PMOA protocol state?

According to Article 2.2.11 of the PMOA, the cricket boards should: "Ensure that there are no fixed or temporary video cameras or other recording equipment set up within any dressing room used by the teams for the purposes of broadcasting video or audio footage."

The report added that the ICC had told the ECB that no footage in the PMOA should carry audio or be released before the conclusion of the Test match. However, the video was shared at 7:55 PM IST, shortly before tea on Day four of the clash. Right after the video was shared, Stokes took the wicket of Zak Foulkes.

He later came out to bat on Day 5 of the match and opened the innings with Ben Duckett. The England captain made 30 from 20 balls with two sixes and two fours.

What did Stokes say in the video?

Stokes revealed the retirement decision to his teammates during the fourth day of the match. "There’s something I know is going to happen over the next two days, which is going to be (that) this is my last two days as your captain, and my last two days as representing England," Stokes said in his speech. "Reasons can wait (as to) why. But I’ve had many trips to the well before for this team, for you blokes, for people beforehand and I’ve got one more trip to do. The only thing that I ask, please, is can everyone else please just do the same?

"We’ve got a lot of hard work still to do, and the only thing that I want is to be able to walk off the end of that field, regardless of the result, knowing that I’ve had this group of men – and one lady (fielding coach Sarah Taylor) – give everything for the last two days.

"The only thing I want is just for everyone to give it, not only for me, selfishly, but also for this team and everything else that we’ve got going forward for you blokes. All the taps on the arse, all the emotion, all that kind of stuff, please can it just wait until the end of this game? Because we’ve still got a shitload more work to do, and I’ve got a shitload more work to do that I want to do.

"Let’s just go out there and f***ing give absolutely everything for another two days, alright? Because that’s my only intention and that’s where all my energy is right now. Got the emotional side out of it, but now it’s time to work. And everyone else, please just come with me."

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