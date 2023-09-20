ICC confirms three venues in USA for T20 World Cup 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England won the T20 World Cup last year

Even as the ODI Cricket World Cup in India is set to begin next month on October 5, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is busy preparing for the mega event in the shortest format next year. West Indies and USA will jointly host the T20 World Cup next year in June and the ICC has locked in three venues in the USA for the tournament.

Three major cities in USA - Dallas, Florida and New York have been confirmed as venues to host the matches of the T20 World Cup next year. According to Cricbuzz, New York City will also host the marquee India vs Pakistan match at the 34000 capacity stadium. Modular Stadium solutions will be applied to increase facilities.

The ICC also confirmed that an agreement has been reached for the contruction of 34000-seat modular stadium in Eisenhower Park while Grand Prairiie and Broward County will be increased in size to expand seating for the fans and media persons.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Alardice was delighted after the world body was able to confirm the venues in the USA for the T20 World Cup. "We’re delighted to announce the three USA venues that will host part of the biggest ICC Men’s T20 World Cup ever staged, with 20 teams competing for the trophy. The USA is a strategically important market and these venues give us an excellent opportunity to make a statement in the world’s biggest sport market.

"We explored a number of potential venue options in the country, and we were hugely encouraged by the enthusiasm the event generated amongst prospective hosts, reinforcing the growing awareness around cricket’s massive fanbase and its power to unite diverse communities.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to use modular stadium technology to present world-class cricket in a location that has not previously hosted an ICC global event giving USA cricket fans the chance to watch the world’s best on their doorstep," he said. The T20 World Cup next year is set to be played from June 4 to June 30 as the ICC is looking forward excitingly to see the sport grow in the USA.

