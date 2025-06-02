ICC confirms dates and venues for Women's World Cup in India, Pakistan to play matches in Colombo The 13th edition of the Women's ODI World Cup is set to be played in India from September 30 to November 2. Matches will be played across five venues, even as Pakistan will play their matches in Colombo.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the dates and venue for the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup in India. The eight-team tournament will be played from September 30 to November 2 across five venues in India and Sri Lanka. Pakistan will play their matches at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, while Bengaluru, Guwahati, Indore, and Visakhapatnam will host the remaining matches of the mega event. For the unversed, Pakistan will not travel to India as part of a reciprocal arrangement between the BCCI and PCB before the Champions Trophy earlier this year.

The World Cup will get underway involving India at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as the country hosts the event for the first time in 12 years. The first semi-final will be played on October 29 in either Guwahati or Colombo, depending on Pakistan's qualification. The second knockout game will be played the following day, on October 30, in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru will also host the final on November 2, and if Pakistan qualify for the summit clash, then it will be played in Colombo. For the unversed, the eight teams that will feature in the Women's World Cup are India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

Australia are the defending champions, having won the previous edition of the tournament, and overall, they have won the World Cup a staggering seven times. The last time India hosted the World Cup, back in 2013, they exited at the group stage. The women in blue came closest to winning the silverware in 2017 when they lost to England in the final at Lord's. Harmanpreet Kaur and her troops will be hoping to go all the way in front of home fans this time around.

