ICC confident, PCB unsure about Pakistan's participation in World Cup 2023

ICC is confident about Pakistan's participation in the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. The schedule of the tournament was announced today (June 27) in Mumbai with England and New Zealand locking horns in the opening game on October 5. Coming back to Pakistan travelling to India, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made its stance clear soon after the schedule announcement.

The official of the cricket board stated that PCB will only follow the directives from the government. Recently, the Pakistan Foreign office had come up with a statement that they are reviewing the situation in India at the moment and will soon communicate their decision to PCB. "Our participation in the World Cup and us playing in Ahmedabad on October 15 or in Mumbai if we qualify for semi-finals will all be dependent on government clearance," the PCB official said.

"We have already informed the ICC that our participation in the tournament or any issues over venues is linked to firstly the PCB getting clearance from the government to travel to India," the official added. Meanwhile, ICC feels Pakistan will definitely travel to India to participate in the World Cup even as they have also signed the participation agreement to compete.

"All members have to abide by the rules and the laws of their country and we respect that. But we're confident Pakistan will be in India for the men's cricket World Cup," the ICC Spokesperson said. As far as Pakistan' schedule is concerned, they will play their first two matches in Hyderabad before travelling to Ahmedabad for the huge game against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

