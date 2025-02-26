ICC clears Australia left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann of suspect bowling action Matt Kuhnemann was reported for suspect action after the two-match Test series in Sri Lanka. He underwent tests in Brisbane for the same which revealed that his bowling was well within the rules and eventually ICC cleared him to bowl.

Australia's left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann has been cleared to bowl by the International Cricket Council (ICC). He was reported for suspect action following the conclusion of two-match Test series against Sri Lanka that Australia 2-0 away from home. He had picked 16 wickets in four innings of the series but was reported for the first time by the umpires in his professional career that got underway in 2017.

Accordingly, he underwent tests in Brisbane where it was revealed that the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree. ""He...underwent an independent bowling assessment at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane on 15 February, where it was revealed that the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations," ICC said in a statement.

Kuhnemann could've continued playing domestic action even with the reported action but a dislocated thumb has kept him out of action in the Sheffield Shield. It is not clear yet if the left-arm spinner will be fit in time for Tasmania's next clash against Queensland starting on March 6. However, with the cleared action now, Kuhnemann seems a certainty to get picked for the upcoming tour of the West Indies in June and July this year.

"We are pleased for Matt that this matter is now resolved. It has been a challenging period for Matt, however he has carried himself exceptionally well. He has had the full support of Australian cricket and he can now move forward to the next phase of his international career with great confidence," Ben Oliver, CA Executive General Manager national teams said in a statement.