ICC charges former Bangladesh allrounder among seven others for corruption in Abu Dhabi T10 League

The International Cricket Council has charged former Bangladesh allrounder Nasir Hossain among seven others for violating various elements of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) anti-corruption code during the 2021 edition of its premier 10-over tournament - the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

There are three Indians among the ones who are charged - Parag Sanghvi and Krishan Kumar Chaudhary (co-owners of the team Pune Devils) and Sunny Dhillon (batting coach of Pune Devils). Parag and Krishan have been slapped with Article 2.4.5, Article 2.4.6 and Article 2.4.7 - failing to cooperate with the investigation carried out by the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO) supervised by the ICC itself.

Nasir is a fairly renowned name in the international circuit, having represented Bangladesh across the three formats of the game internationally. He made his Test debut against the West Indies in Chattogram in October 2011 and played 19 games in the longest format.

His ODI debut came against Zimbabwe in Harare on August 14, 2011, and the 31-year-old made his T20I debut in October 2011 against the Windies. He represented the Bangla Tigers in 65 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 31 T20Is. He last featured for the national side in an ODI game versus Sri Lanka on January 25, 2018.

Nasir has been charged with Article 2.4.3, Article 2.4.4 and Article 2.4.6, relating to the non-disclosure of a mysterious gift presented to him, lack of cooperation in the investigation carried out by DACO and not divulging the corrupt approaches made to him.

"The charges relate to the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League and attempts to corrupt matches in that tournament – these attempts were disrupted. The ICC was appointed by the ECB as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO) for the purposes of the ECB's Code for this tournament and as such are issuing these charges on the ECB's behalf," ICC said in a statement.

