ICC CEO Geoff Allardice resigns before Champions Trophy 2025

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Geoff Allardice

The International Cricket Council (ICC) CEO Geoff Allardice resigned from his position days before the Champions Trophy 2025. He was appointed for the role in November 2021, having previously served eight months as acting CEO. Explaining the reason behind the decision, Allardice noted that he now wants to ‘pursue new challenges’ and wished ICC well for the future.

“It has been a privilege to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the International Cricket Council and I am incredibly proud of the results we have achieved, from enhancing the global reach of cricket to the commercial foundation put in place for ICC Members,” Allardice said.

“I’d like to thank the ICC Chair, the board of directors and entire cricket community for their support and collaboration over the past 13 years. I believe this is the right time for me to step down and pursue new challenges. I am confident that cricket has exciting times ahead, and I wish the ICC and the global cricket community every success in the future,” he added.

Meanwhile, the official communication is reported to be different than the reality. As per reports, the governing council wasn’t impressed with Allardice’s performance, especially his role in the T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025 fiasco. Notably, the board wasn’t happy with the ticket sales in the USA during the T20 World Cup 2024. This year, Pakistan is not yet completely ready to host the Champions Trophy, which isn’t something the ICC is happy with.

Meanwhile, ICC chairman Jay Shah thanked Allardice for his leadership and commitment during his tenure and wished him well for the future.

“On behalf of the ICC Board, I want to sincerely thank Geoff for his leadership and commitment during his tenure as Chief Executive. His efforts have played a key role in advancing cricket globally. We are truly grateful for his service and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours,” Shah commented.