ICC cancels Champions Trophy tour in PoK day after PCB's announcement in big jolt to Pakistan

International Cricket Council (ICC) has asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to cancel the Champions Trophy tour to PoK regions. PCB had stated on Thursday (November 14) that the trophy will be visiting Skardu, Hunza, Murree and Muzaffarabad. According to a report, the BCCI objected to the PCB's plan and then the ICC asked the Pakistan board to cancel its trophy tour in the said cities.

"Get ready, Pakistan. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour kicks off in Islamabad on 16 November, also visiting scenic travel destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza and Muzaffarabad," PCB wrote on X on Thursday evening.

The trophy tour is set to happen from November 16 to 24 and the trophy arrived in Islamabad on November 14 (Thursday). However, with ICC cancelling the trophy tour to PoK regions, the PCB will now have to chart out a new plan. Notably, the tour will not happen in three cities that are planned to host the matches of the Champions Trophy.

Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi - These three venues will be hosting the games. However, the trophy will be sidestepping these cities due to the prevailing smog. It remains to be seen if PCB now makes any changes to their earlier plan of not taking the trophy to these venues.

For the unversed, there has been no key development ever since the PCB reportedly asked the ICC to get an explanation from the BCCI for refusing to tour Pakistan. Several reports have stated that the hybrid model is likely for the Champions Trophy with India playing its matches in the UAE or Sri Lanka. However, there is no confirmation for this yet from the ICC.

Interestingly, ICC was set to announce the schedule of the competition on November 11 by setting the 100-day countdown. But with India's refusal to travel to Pakistan, things have got delayed yet again.