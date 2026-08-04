ICC bans Indian-origin USA cricketer for eight years after being found guilty by Anti-Corruption Tribunal

New Delhi:

ICC has handed an eight-year ban to USA international Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy. An independent ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal found the 26-year-old guilty of multiple violations linked to the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League. The suspension, imposed under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, has been backdated to November 21, 2025, when Reddy was provisionally suspended until November 2033.

ICC, acting as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board for the Abu Dhabi T10, established that Reddy attempted to improperly influence elements of matches during the tournament. The tribunal also concluded that he encouraged another participant to become involved in corrupt activity and intentionally deleted messages and other data from his mobile phone during the investigation.

The case resulted in Reddy being found guilty under Articles 2.1.1, 2.1.4 and 2.4.7 of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, which relate to attempted match-fixing, inducing another participant to engage in corrupt conduct and obstructing an anti-corruption investigation.

Reddy played four T20Is for USA

The decision effectively ends the momentum of a career that had only recently reached the international stage. Reddy represented the United States in four T20Is, picking up just one wicket. He played all four matches in April 2025, before going on to represent UP Nawabs in Abu Dhabi T10. However, he was suspended on disciplinary grounds during the league itself , as corruption allegations surfaced

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi T10 has remained under close anti-corruption scrutiny, with the ICC overseeing integrity matters for the tournament on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board following previous cases involving players and team officials.

First Aaron Jones, now Reddy

The ruling also adds to a difficult period for USA Cricket. Reddy is the second USA international to face action under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code this year after experienced batter Aaron Jones was provisionally suspended over multiple alleged breaches connected to Barbados' Bim10 tournament during the 2023-24 season.

He was suspended just before the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka, resulting in the player missing the marquee global event. ICC also took over the charge of USA cricket after the officials announced bankruptcy earlier in the year.

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