ICC Awards: India's star named T20I cricketer of 2022; pips Curran, Rizwan to bag honour

ICC Awards: Indian Cricket is shining bright on the ICC rankings & awards lists since Tuesday after the Men in Blue whitewashed New Zealand in a three-match ODI series. Rohit Sharma's men became the No.1 ODI team after winning the series 3-0. Meanwhile, speedster Mohammed Siraj and opening batter Shubman Gill were rewarded in the ICC Players' rankings for outstanding performances over the past few months. Now another Indian has broken the headlines as he has bagged the prestigious ICC Men's T20I Player of the year award.

India's Suryakumar Yadav, who had a tremendous 2022 in T20Is, has been named as the ICC Men's T20I Player of the year 2022. The Indian, who is also the No.1 T20I batter in the world has pipped players like Sam Curran, Mohammad Rizwan and Sikandar Raza to take the honour. Notably, ICC also announced ICC Women's T20I cricketer of 2022 as Australia's Tahlia McGrath bagged the award, edging past India's Smriti Mandhana, Pakistan's Nida Dar and New Zealand's Sophie Devine.

Suryakumar Yadav was a showstopper in T20Is in 2022. He became the first Indian and only second in the world to hit over 1000 runs in T20Is in any calendar year. Yadav smashed 1164 runs in 31 matches at a staggering Strike Rate of 187.43. To bag the ICC honour, Yadav outclassed England's Sam Curran, Pakistan, Mohammad Rizwan and Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza, all of whom had a memorable 2022. Sam Curran starred for England as he took 25 wickets in 19 matches and scored 67 runs. Also, Curran was named as Player of the tournament in England's 2022 T20 World Cup winning campaign.

Meanwhile, Rizwan, who is the only other player to hit over 1000 runs in 2021, was the second-highest run-scorer in 2022. He hit 996 runs in 25 matches at a Strike Rate of 122.96. Also, Raza was Zimbabwe's cornerstone in 2022. The all-rounder is the fourth-highest run scorer in 2022 as he made 735 runs in 24 games. He was crucial for the side in the T20 World Cup too.

