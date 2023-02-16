ICC apologises for erroneously displaying India on no.1 spot in Test rankings due to technical glitch

Follow us on Image Source : ICC ICC Logo

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has apologised for the technical glitch due to which India replaced Australia to claim the first spot in the men's Test team rankings for a few hours on Wednesday. After India won the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against the Kangaroos, the ICC released new Test rankings. India was placed on the number 1 position with 115 points and Australia was ranked second with 111 rating points. However, ICC soon made the changes and revised Test rankings were declared.

After the technical glitch was resolved, Australia claimed the 1st rank with 126 rating points from 29 matches. India's points, on the other hand, remain static at 115 but their rank has slipped down.

On Thursday, the game's global body admitted the error and said in a statement that the "ICC acknowledges, for a short period of time on February 15, 2023 that, due to a technical error, India were erroneously displayed as the No.1 Test team on the ICC website.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

"Australia remain on top of the ICC Test Team Rankings after the latest update following the conclusion of Zimbabwe's two-match series against West Indies."

"Australia will head into the second Test against India in Delhi, starting on Friday, January 17, as the No.1-ranked team with 126 rating points, 11 above India's 115," the ICC statement added.

The Test rankings are important for Team India as they are eyeing a spot for a place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. Australia are also in contention for a place in the final of the marquee event, which will be played at The Oval in London from 7 to 11 June.

England are currently in the 3rd spot with 107 points and will have a chance to improve their standing as they will face New Zealand in the Test series starting February 16. South Africa are on the fourth position with 102 rating points and New Zealand are on the fifth spot with 99 rating points.

Team India are currently ranked number 1 in both T20I and ODI format. They will want to win the 2nd Test match starting on February 17 in Delhi to top the ICC Test Rankings as well.

