ICC announces U19 World Cup 2025 team of tournament, 4 Indians picked, winning captain excluded

The International Cricket Council on Monday named the U19 Women's World Cup 2025 team of the tournament. The International body picked players from six teams with four being from the winners India.

Four Indians - Gongadi Trisha, G Kamalini, Aayushi Shukla and Vaishnavi Sharma - find their places in the team, while runners-up South Africa have two players in the team - captain Kayla Reyneke and Jemma Botha. India's U19 World Cup-winning skipper Niki Prasad didn't find a name in the team as she did not get many chances to bat.

Trisha had a memorable World Cup as she was the highest run-scorer with 309 runs and a historic first century in the U19 Women's World Cup. Trisha performed well with the bat and ball in the final and was named the Player of the Tournament. Kamalini also had a decent World Cup as she made 143 runs with the highlight being a fifty against England in the semifinal.

Spinners Vaishnavi Sharma and Aayushi Shukla are also in the team after their strong contributions towards India defending their crown. Vaishnavi was the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 19 scalps, while Aayushi was right behind her, having taken 14 wickets.

Proteas skipper Kayla Reyneke is the captain of the ICC team. She led her team to the final unbeaten but fell short on the final hurdle. Reyneke took 11 wickets in the tournament at an average of 6.27 and at an economy of 4.14. Batter Jemma Botha is the opener alongside Trisha. Botha made 105 runs at an average of 26.25 and also made a crucial 37 from 24 balls in the semifinal against Australia.

Davina Perrin, who made 176 runs, is one among two English players in the team alongside wicketkeeper Katie Jones. Jones was highly effective behind the wickets as she affected nine dismissals. Australian all-rounder Caoimhe Bray is the only Aussie in the team. She made her case for a middle-order batter after making 119 runs and taking seven wickets.

Nepal skipper Puja Mahato's 70 runs and nine wickets in the tournament give her a spot in the team and so does Chamodi Praboda of Sri Lanka who took nine wickets. Speedster Nthabiseng Nini of South Africa is the 12th player.

ICC U19 World Cup team of the tournament:

Gongadi Trisha, Jemma Botha, Davina Perrin, G Kamalini, Caoimhe Bray, Puja Mahato, Kayla Reyneke, Katie Jones, Aayushi Shukla, Chamodi Praboda, Vaishnavi Sharma, Nthabiseng Nini