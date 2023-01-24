ICC announces Test team of 2022 as only one Indian makes cut, 'THIS' 40-year-old legend also included

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICC reveal Test team of 2022

After revealing the ODI teams of 2022, the International Cricket Council on Tuesday announced the Test team of the year. The International Cricket Board listed players from several countries on the back of their performances in the last year. Meanwhile, the list features only one Indian and also has a legendary 40-year-old cricketer.

India's Rishabh Pant has been included in the Test team as a wicketkeeper batter at No.7. The team is captained by Ben Stokes, who led England to redifine Test cricket in 2022. Also, the list features England's James Anderson, a 40-year-old pacer who still destroys batting lineup.

Rishabh Pant, who is currently undergoing treatment for injuries he suffered in a car crash, had a remarkable 2022 in the longest format. The Indian gloveman smashed 680 runs in 12 innings at an average of 61.81 and a Strike rate of 90.90. Pant hit 2 centuries, one each in South Africa and England and amassed 4 fifties.

Meanwhile, James Anderson proved that age is just a number. He scalped 36 wickets in 9 Test matches at an average of just 19.8 and an economy of 2.42. He was also clinical during the batting paradise of Rawalpindi in Pakistan vs England 1st Test. Anderson took 8 wickets in the 2 matches that he played, including 5 in Rawalpindi.

Earlier in the day, ICC also announced the Men's and Women's ODI teams of the year. Only two Indian players are included in Men's ODI team. Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj have been included in the team, which is captained by Babar Azam. Notably, the women's team features three Indians- Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Renuka Singh. The team is led by India's Harmanpreet Kaur, who had a memorable 2022. All these Indians had a brilliant 2022.

ICC Test Team of 2022: Ben Stokes (c), Usman Khawaja, Kraigg Brathwaite, Marnus Labuschagne, Babar Azam, Jonny Bairstow, Rishabh Pant (wk), Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Lyon and James Anderson.

