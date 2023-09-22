ICC announces ten venues in Caribbean and USA for T20 World Cup 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England team after winning the ICC T20 World Cup in 2022

The ICC announced confirmed venues for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday, September 22. West Indies and USA are co-hosting the T20 World Cup in June next year with 20 teams participating in the mega event. ICC revealed three venues from the USA on Wednesday and now finalised seven venues from Caribbean nations.

Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Guyana, St Lucia, Trinidad & Tobago, and St Vincent & The Grenadines are seven venues selected from Caribbean nations while Grand Prairie in Dallas, Broward County in Florida and Nassau County in New York will be hosting games scheduled in USA.

“We’re delighted to announce the seven Caribbean venues that will host the biggest ICC Men’s T20 World Cup ever staged, with 20 teams competing for the trophy," ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said. "They’re all popular venues with players and fans alike that will provide a wonderful backdrop to the event.

"This will be the third ICC senior men’s event hosted by the West Indies, and the matches will again give cricket fans the unique experience of enjoying cricket in the Caribbean. I’d like to thank Cricket West Indies and the seven host governments for their continued commitment and support of our sport.”

Cricket West Indies (CWI) previously hosted the ICC ODI World Cup in 2007 and then T20 World Cup in 2010. The CWI head Johnny Graves announced the board's excitement to host a mega ICC event and said that all seven selected venues will be in line for upgradation.

“This is an exciting moment as we announce the Caribbean venues approved to host the largest ICC T20 World Cup in history, with 20 teams playing in 55 matches in June next year. We are grateful to the host Governments of the West Indies for their overwhelming responses and enthusiasm for hosting what will be the most significant sporting event held in the West Indies for a generation. The seven host countries have all committed to upgrading their international cricket venues and practice facilities, continuing to support and preserve the proud legacy of West Indies cricket," Johnny Graves said.

