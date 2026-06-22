ICC announces 'Return to Play Post-Pregnancy' guidelines; check what the policies say?

New Delhi:

The International Cricket Council announced guidelines, named 'Return to Play Post-Pregnancy Guidelines' for female cricketers, outlining a six 'R's framework: Ready, Review, Restore, Recondition, Return and Refine. The guidelines aim to ensure a safe and sustainable return for women cricketers to the sport post-pregnancy to cover their early recovery after birth, structured training, and conditioning during a 16-week window before the comeback.

"The approach covers early recovery after birth, medical and wellbeing reviews, gradual return to structured training, cricket-specific conditioning, return to play and ongoing monitoring once a player is back in the cricket environment," the ICC stated in a press release.

What do the guidelines say?

As per the guidelines, a case manager will be appointed to manage the players' return to the action after pregnancy. The officer should either be a doctor of a physiotherapist. The return to post-pregnancy guidelines will follow a systematic pathway for the players. The early review will have focus on psychological support in the players' adjustment to life as mothers.

This will be followed by a graded reintroduction of strength-based training. Following eight weeks of these assessments, the player will return to running in collaboration with a doctor and physio. Moreover, a player would be given the go-ahead after a thorough monitoring of any symptoms, including musculoskeletal and pelvic floor issues.

ICC chairman Jay Shah reflects on the policies

Meanwhile, the ICC chairman Jay Shah reflected on the guidelines, emphasising the need to balance motherhood and international commitments. "No player should have to choose between motherhood and representing her country at the highest level. The ICC's Return to Play Post-Pregnancy Guidelines are an important step in creating a more supportive and informed environment across the game," ICC Chairman Jay Shah said.

"As women's cricket continues to grow globally, it is essential that we protect player welfare, retain talented athletes and strengthen pathways for current and future generations. These Guidelines reflect our commitment to building a game where women can thrive, both on and off the field," he added.

Recommendations include childcare advice, baby feeding spaces, among others

Meanwhile, ICC Medical Advisory Committee member and Australia Team Doctor, Dr.Philippa Inge led the drafting of the guidelines. The recommendations included childcare advice, suitable spaces for feeding or caring for babies at playing venues, flexible training environments, continued access to facilities and services, and travel support, where possible.

"The ICC's Return to Play Post-Pregnancy Guidelines are designed to show players that having a baby doesn't need to be the end of their career, and what we're aiming to do with this policy is allow Member nations to facilitate the return to cricket for their players," she said.

Afy Fletcher reflects on the guidelines

West Indies cricketer Afy Fletcher gave birth to a son in 2021 and is playing the Women's T20 World Cup 2026. She reflected on the significance of these policies. "I think it's really good that the ICC is giving cricket boards policies to look after women after pregnancy," said Fletcher. "It gives you a chance to have your family and then return, so I think that’s one of the best things they could have done for women’s cricket."

Of her own return to cricket, Fletcher said: "Physical recovery was challenging, but more than that, I struggled to leave my child and miss creating precious moments. That’s why every moment I play on the field is driven by him. Every player’s journey is different, but you have to have strong support, get healthy and trust the process."

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