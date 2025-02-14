ICC announces record prize money for Champions Trophy 2025 winners

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY There has been a significant rise in the total prize money in the Champions Trophy from $4.5m in 2017

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday, February 14 announced a record total prize pot of $6.9m for the upcoming Champions Trophy. This is a huge 53 per cent up from the $4.5m total prize money in 2017 when the previous edition of the eight-team event was held in the UK. The winner of the tournament will walk away with a prize money of $2.24m (Rs 19.45 crore approx.) with the runners-up set to rake in $1.12m (Rs 9.73 crore approx.) in the 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy.

The ICC has brought the reward value nearly close to that of the Men's T20 World Cup where the championship-winning side took a heavy paycheque of $2.45m. However, the prize pot of the 2024 edition of ICC Men's T20 World Cup was almost 80-90 per cent of the Champions Trophy at $11.25m since there were 20 teams in the competition.

All eight teams will take at least Rs 2.29 crore ($265k) home with their final position determining the full amount they will receive. Each of the eight teams will receive Rs 1.08 crore for participation while the teams finishing seventh and eighth will earn an additional Rs 1.21 crore.

Teams finishing fifth and sixth will earn an additional Rs 3.04 crore while the losing semifinalists will pocket Rs 2.65 crore. Apart from the prize monies determined by the position, each win in the group stage will also help every time add another Rs 29.5 Lakh to their final count.

Team Prize Money (in Rs) Prize Money (in USD) Champions Trophy winner Rs 19.45 crore $2.24m Champions Trophy Runner-up Rs 9.73 crore $1.12m Teams that will lose semifinals Rs 4.86 cr (each team) $560k Teams finishing 5 and 6 Rs 3.04 crore (each team) $350k Teams finishing 7 and 8 Rs 1.21 crore (each team) $140k For every win in group stage Rs 29.5 Lakh (each team) $34k For participation Rs 1.08 crore (each team) $125k

Last year, the ICC took a major step in equalling the prize money for men's and women's champions in the multi-team events. Hence, the women's team winning the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year (New Zealand) walked away with a heavy paycheque of Rs 20 crore (approx), which was a smidgen lower than the men.

The Champions Trophy will return to the fold after a gap of eight years and will be the first ICC event to be held in Pakistan since 1996. The tournament will kick off in Karachi with the hosts Pakistan taking on New Zealand on Wednesday, February 19.