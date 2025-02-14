Friday, February 14, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. ICC announces record prize money for Champions Trophy 2025 winners

ICC announces record prize money for Champions Trophy 2025 winners

The eight-team tournament will kick off on February 19 with the hosts Pakistan taking on New Zealand in the opening game. The defending champions Pakistan have India, New Zealand and Bangladesh in their group. All games featuring India will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Feb 14, 2025 12:35 IST, Updated : Feb 14, 2025 12:35 IST
There has been a significant rise in the total prize money
Image Source : GETTY There has been a significant rise in the total prize money in the Champions Trophy from $4.5m in 2017

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday, February 14 announced a record total prize pot of $6.9m for the upcoming Champions Trophy. This is a huge 53 per cent up from the $4.5m total prize money in 2017 when the previous edition of the eight-team event was held in the UK. The winner of the tournament will walk away with a prize money of $2.24m (Rs 19.45 crore approx.) with the runners-up set to rake in $1.12m (Rs 9.73 crore approx.) in the 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy.

The ICC has brought the reward value nearly close to that of the Men's T20 World Cup where the championship-winning side took a heavy paycheque of $2.45m. However, the prize pot of the 2024 edition of ICC Men's T20 World Cup was almost 80-90 per cent of the Champions Trophy at $11.25m since there were 20 teams in the competition.

All eight teams will take at least Rs 2.29 crore ($265k) home with their final position determining the full amount they will receive. Each of the eight teams will receive Rs 1.08 crore for participation while the teams finishing seventh and eighth will earn an additional Rs 1.21 crore.

Teams finishing fifth and sixth will earn an additional Rs 3.04 crore while the losing semifinalists will pocket Rs 2.65 crore. Apart from the prize monies determined by the position, each win in the group stage will also help every time add another Rs 29.5 Lakh to their final count.

 

Related Stories
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live: When and where to watch Tri-series Final live on TV and streaming?

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live: When and where to watch Tri-series Final live on TV and streaming?

Virat Kohli gifts signed jersey to former RCB teammate's son

Virat Kohli gifts signed jersey to former RCB teammate's son

Brendon McCullum rejects England's inadequate training claim following ODI series loss

Brendon McCullum rejects England's inadequate training claim following ODI series loss

Team Prize Money (in Rs) Prize Money (in USD)
Champions Trophy winner Rs 19.45 crore $2.24m
Champions Trophy Runner-up Rs 9.73 crore $1.12m
Teams that will lose semifinals Rs 4.86 cr (each team) $560k
Teams finishing 5 and 6 Rs 3.04 crore (each team) $350k
Teams finishing 7 and 8 Rs 1.21 crore (each team) $140k
For every win in group stage Rs 29.5 Lakh (each team) $34k
For participation Rs 1.08 crore (each team) $125k

 

Last year, the ICC took a major step in equalling the prize money for men's and women's champions in the multi-team events. Hence, the women's team winning the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year (New Zealand) walked away with a heavy paycheque of Rs 20 crore (approx), which was a smidgen lower than the men. 

The Champions Trophy will return to the fold after a gap of eight years and will be the first ICC event to be held in Pakistan since 1996. The tournament will kick off in Karachi with the hosts Pakistan taking on New Zealand on Wednesday, February 19.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement