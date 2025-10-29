ICC announces Player of the Tournament nominations for Women's World Cup 2025, two Indians included The ICC laid out a list of as many as nine players in contention to walk away with the Player of the Tournament award from the ongoing Women's World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. The list included four players from Australia, two each from India and South Africa and a lone Englishwoman.

Navi Mumbai:

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday, October 28, confirmed the nominees for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, with as many as nine players in the running for the coveted individual recognition. Alana King is the only frontline bowler to make the list, which had four batters and as many all-rounders, led by Smriti Mandhana, the leading run-scorer of the tournament until the league phase and Ash Gardner, who has picked seven wickets with the ball and has already smashed a couple of centuries with the bat.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Player of the Tournament nominees

1. Smriti Mandhana (India) - 365 runs in 7 matches

2. ⁠Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) - 301 runs in 7 matches

3. ⁠Alana King (Australia) - 13 wickets in 6 matches

4. ⁠Alyssa Healy (Australia) - 294 runs in 4 matches

5. ⁠Ash Gardner (Australia) - 265 runs and 7 wickets in 6 matches

6. ⁠Annabel Sutherland (Australia) - 15 wickets and 115 runs in 6 matches

7. ⁠Nadine de Klerk (South Africa) - 179 runs and 7 wickets in 7 matches

8. ⁠Deepti Sharma (India) - 15 wickets and 133 runs in 7 matches

9. ⁠Heather Knight (England) - 288 runs in 7 matches

India’s Pratika Rawal, the second-highest run-getter of the tournament as of yet and Mandhana’s opening partner, having scored 308 runs in the tournament at an average of 51.33, probably would have been on the list if not for a freak injury, which ruled her out of the remainder of the competition. Rawal had a century and a fifty in her name and had started to get into the groove before the ankle twist in wet conditions in Navi Mumbai cut her campaign short.

Healy, one of the nominees, has played just four games, but owing to her twin centuries in the tournament, is the fourth-highest run-getter and Australia will hope and pray that their skipper is fit for the semi-final and hopefully, the final as well. The player whose team gets to the final will further have a better chance to win the award, and if a performance leads to that, or even the trophy, nothing like it.

England take on South Africa in the first semi-final in Guwahati, followed by India taking on Australia in the second in Navi Mumbai. The winner takes it all in the final on Sunday, November 2.