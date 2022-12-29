ICC announces nominees for Men's and Women's ODI Cricketer of the year, no Indian named in lists

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Babar Azam and Alyssa Healy

The International Cricket Council on Thursday announced the nominees for the ICC Men's and Women's Cricketer of the Year Awards 2022. The lists feature players from seven countries across Men's and Women's Cricket. The Men's list features Pakistan's captain Babar Azam, Australian leggie Adam Zampa, Zimbabwe's all-rounder Sikandar Raza and West Indies' batter Shai Hope. Whereas the women nominees also include a strong list of Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Nat Sciver (England) and Alyssa Healy (Australia). The lists does not feature an Indian.

Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year nominees

Babar Azam

Pakistan's Babar Azam, who was the Men's Cricketer of the Year in 2021, is looking for back-to-back ICC awards. Azam scored 679 runs in 9 matches with 3 hundred and 5 fifties. He led Pakistan to win 8 matches out of 9 in ODIs

Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa also had a memorable year with the ball. In the 12 matches he bowled, the leggie took 30 wickets to match his best-ever tally in the format. He earlier took 30 wickets in 2016.

Sikandar Raza

Zimbabwe's Raza was also a vital cog for his team in the format. The all-rounder scored 645 runs and picked 8 wickets in 15 matches. He registered 3 centuries and 2 fifties.

Shai Hope

West Indies' Hope did not start the year well. But the right-handed batter showed his mettle in the latter half. Hope smashed 709 runs in 21 matches, which included 3 tons and 2 fifties.

Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year nominees

Shabnim Ismail

South Africa's veteran fast bowler Ismail turned the clock back when she displayed some brilliant outings for her team. The right-arm quick scalped 37 wickets from 17 matches, including a five-wicket haul. She scalped 14 wickets in the Women's ODI World Cup.

Amelia Kerr

New Zealand star Kerr also had a brilliant year in ODI Cricket. The young Kiwi star smashed 676 runs and took 18 wickets in 17 matches. Kerr commenced the year scoring three half-centuries and a century during the five-match series against India in Queenstown. She scored 204 runs in the World Cup and took 9 wickets.

Nat Sciver

England star Sciver displayed brilliant touch with the bat and also contributed well with the ball. The all-rounder smashed 833 runs and took 11 wickets in 17 matches. She scored 5 fifties and 2 hundred.

Alyssa Healy

Australia's batter Healy had some matches to remember in 2022. The opening batter scored runs at crucial moments in the tournament. She scored 72 against India in a crucial group-stage match before scoring tons in the semifinal and final to help Australia win their seventh World Cup.

