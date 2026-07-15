ICC announces major changes to ODI World Cup 2027 and T20 World Cup 2028 format; check details

New Delhi:

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced some major changes to the format of the ODI World Cup 2027 with the introduction of a 'Super Series' and a 'Super Seven' stage. The tournament will remain a 14-team event, as initially planned, but will have a Super Series in place before the group stage. Moreover, the ICC has also announced changes to the format for the T20 World Cup 2028.

The ODI World Cup will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, and while the number of teams remain put, there are several other changes to the format. 14 teams will qualify for the global showpiece, but the last three lowest-ranked teams will play a Super Series round for one spot in the main group stage that will comprise 12 teams.

These sides will be placed in two groups with six each. The top three teams from each group and the next-best team across the two groups will make it to the Super Seven stage, which makes its debut. The Super Seven will also be a round-robin stage, and the top four teams will progress further to the semifinals. The winners will progress to the final for the title.

Why has ICC introduced such change?

The restructuring of the format comes to ensure more jeopardy in the initial stages of the tournament and to ensure that every stage remains highly competitive for further progression. The foregone conclusions of some matches at the recent T20 World Cup might have forced the ICC to make the move too.

"The structure has been designed to strengthen the competitive narrative across every stage of the event, with matches from Round 1 and Round 2 carrying higher consequence with a highly competitive Super 7 stage witnessing 7 qualifying teams going through a round-robin stage to qualify for the semi-finals," the ICC said in a statement.

More to follow...