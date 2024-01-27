ICC announces hosts for marquee multi-national events for men and women

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES ICC T20 World Cup Trophy.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the host nations for some of its forthcoming tournaments in both the men's and women's circuits. Arguably the biggest announcement is the decision to conduct the Women's T20 Champions Trophy for the very first time.

Notably, the women's division witnesses only three ICC events i.e. ICC Women's ODI World Cup, ICC Women's T20 World Cup and the Women's U19 World Cup. The Women's U19 World Cup is the latest addition as the inaugural edition was played in South Africa in January 2023.

In the men's circuit, the final of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle (2023-25) will be played in England as has been the case from the beginning. India is going to host two big tournaments. While the ICC Women's ODI World Cup will be played entirely in India in October and November (2025), the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

ICC Event(s) Schedule:

Event Year Date (approx.) Host country(s) Men's T20 World Cup 2024 June West Indies & USA Women's T20 World Cup 2024 October/November Bangladesh Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025 January Malaysia World Test Championship Final 2025 June England ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 February Pakistan ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 October/November India Men's U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 January Zimbabwe & Namibia Women's T20 World Cup 2026 June England Men's T20 World Cup 2026 October/November India & Sri Lanka Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2027 January Bangladesh and Nepal World Test Championship Final 2027 June England Women's T20 Champions Trophy 2027 February Sri Lanka* Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 October/November South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe

The organization of the Women's T20 Champions Trophy in February 2027 in Sri Lanka is tentative and the island nation is the provisional host.