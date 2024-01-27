ICC announces hosts for marquee multi-national events for men and women

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the host nations for some of its forthcoming tournaments in both the men's and women's circuits. Arguably the biggest announcement is the decision to conduct the Women's T20 Champions Trophy for the very first time.
Notably, the women's division witnesses only three ICC events i.e. ICC Women's ODI World Cup, ICC Women's T20 World Cup and the Women's U19 World Cup. The Women's U19 World Cup is the latest addition as the inaugural edition was played in South Africa in January 2023.
In the men's circuit, the final of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle (2023-25) will be played in England as has been the case from the beginning. India is going to host two big tournaments. While the ICC Women's ODI World Cup will be played entirely in India in October and November (2025), the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
ICC Event(s) Schedule:
|Event
|Year
|Date (approx.)
|Host country(s)
|Men's T20 World Cup
|2024
|June
|West Indies & USA
|Women's T20 World Cup
|2024
|October/November
|Bangladesh
|Women's U19 T20 World Cup
|2025
|January
|Malaysia
|World Test Championship Final
|2025
|June
|England
|ICC Men's Champions Trophy
|2025
|February
|Pakistan
|ICC Women's Cricket World Cup
|2025
|October/November
|India
|Men's U19 Cricket World Cup
|2026
|January
|Zimbabwe & Namibia
|Women's T20 World Cup
|2026
|June
|England
|Men's T20 World Cup
|2026
|October/November
|India & Sri Lanka
|Women's U19 T20 World Cup
|2027
|January
|Bangladesh and Nepal
|World Test Championship Final
|2027
|June
|England
|Women's T20 Champions Trophy
|2027
|February
|Sri Lanka*
|Men's Cricket World Cup
|2027
|October/November
|South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe
The organization of the Women's T20 Champions Trophy in February 2027 in Sri Lanka is tentative and the island nation is the provisional host.