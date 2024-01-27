Saturday, January 27, 2024
     
ICC announces hosts for marquee multi-national events for men and women

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is going to organise the inaugural edition of the T20 Champions Trophy in the women's circuit in 2027. Sri Lanka are the provisional host of the tournament.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the host nations for some of its forthcoming tournaments in both the men's and women's circuits. Arguably the biggest announcement is the decision to conduct the Women's T20 Champions Trophy for the very first time. 

Notably, the women's division witnesses only three ICC events i.e. ICC Women's ODI World Cup, ICC Women's T20 World Cup and the Women's U19 World Cup. The Women's U19 World Cup is the latest addition as the inaugural edition was played in South Africa in January 2023.

In the men's circuit, the final of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle (2023-25) will be played in England as has been the case from the beginning. India is going to host two big tournaments. While the ICC Women's ODI World Cup will be played entirely in India in October and November (2025), the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

ICC Event(s) Schedule:

Event  Year Date (approx.) Host country(s)
Men's T20 World Cup 2024 June West Indies & USA
Women's T20 World Cup 2024 October/November Bangladesh
Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025 January Malaysia
World Test Championship Final 2025 June  England
ICC Men's Champions Trophy  2025 February Pakistan
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 October/November India 
Men's U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 January Zimbabwe & Namibia
Women's T20 World Cup 2026 June England
Men's T20 World Cup 2026 October/November India & Sri Lanka
Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2027 January Bangladesh and Nepal
World Test Championship Final 2027 June England
Women's T20 Champions Trophy 2027 February Sri Lanka*
Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 October/November South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe

The organization of the Women's T20 Champions Trophy in February 2027 in Sri Lanka is tentative and the island nation is the provisional host.

