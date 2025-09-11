ICC announces historic all-female panel of umpires, referees for Women's World Cup 2025 The 2025 edition of the Women's World Cup will kick off on September 30 in Guwahati, with co-hosts India up against Sri Lanka. The ICC began the ticket sales for the tournament a couple of days ago and it promises to be a grand event with the prize pot of USD 13.4 million.

Navi Mumbai:

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the all-female panel of umpires as well as match referees for the upcoming Women's World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. The ICC seems really committed towards gender equity as this is a historic moment, happening for the first time with 14 women umpires and four referees confirmed to officiate across 31 matches in the tournament.

“This marks a defining moment in the journey of women’s cricket, one that we hope will pave the way for many more trailblazing stories across all facets of the sport. The inclusion of an all-women panel of match officials is not only a major milestone but also a powerful reflection of the ICC’s unwavering commitment to advancing gender equity across cricket," ICC Chair Jay Shah said in a statement.

“This development goes beyond symbolic value. It is about visibility, opportunity, and the creation of meaningful role models who can inspire future generations. By highlighting excellence in officiating on the global stage, we aim to spark aspiration and reinforce that leadership and impact in cricket know no gender," he added.

Australian Claire Polosak, Jamaican Jacqueline Williams and Englishwoman Sue Redfern will be appearing at their third Women's World Cup, while the duo of Lauren Agenbag and Kim Cotton will be at their second World Cup.

The 34-day event kicks off at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium with the hosts India taking on Sri Lanka on Tuesday, September 30.

Match Officials panel

Match Referees: Trudy Anderson, Shandré Fritz, GS Lakshmi, Michell Pereira

Umpires: Lauren Agenbag, Candace la Borde, Kim Cotton, Sarah Dambanevana, Shathira Jakir Jesy, Kerrin Klaste, Janani N, Nimali Perera, Claire Polosak, Vrinda Rathi, Sue Redfern, Eloise Sheridan, Gayathri Venugopalan, Jacqueline Williams