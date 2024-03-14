ICC announces additional tickets for T20 World Cup 2024; includes India's two fixtures

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian cricket team at the ICC World Cup 2023

ICC announced that additional tickets for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 fixtures will be available from March 19. ICC initially released ticket sales for 7 of 55 matches on February 1, with over three million applications registered.

United States and West Indies are co-hosting the tournament with the former boosting the game with the first-ever ICC event. With 20 teams participating in the mega event, the tickets remain in high demand and the organisers are set to release a new hospitality package to provide a premium World Cup experience from March 19.

"Additional public tickets for 51 of 55 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 fixtures are set to be released on Tuesday, 19 March at 10 am AST, including for fixtures where tickets are currently unavailable. Fans will also have the first opportunity to secure a premium T20 World Cup experience through the opening of the hospitality programme," ICC media release said.

Meanwhile, the additional ticket fixtures list includes two of India's league stage games against Ireland (June 5) and the United States of America (June 12). However, tickets remain unavailable for four games USA v Canada (June 1), India v Pakistan (June 9), India v Canada (June 15) and the Final in Barbados (June 29).

Additional tickets will be available for the following T20 World Cup 2024 matches:

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago: Semi-Final 1 (26 Jun) Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill: Pakistan v Ireland (16 Jun) Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas: Netherlands v Nepal (4 Jun), United States v Pakistan (6 June), Sri Lanka v Bangladesh (7 Jun) Guyana National Stadium, Guyana: Semi-Final 2 (27 Jun) Kensington Oval, Barbados: C1 v A1 – Super Eight (20 Jun), A2 v C2 – Super Eight (21 Jun), A2 v B1 – Super Eight (23 Jun) Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York: India v Ireland (5 Jun), United States v India (12 Jun) Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda: A2 v D1 – Super Eight (19 Jun), A1 v D2 – Super Eight (22 Jun)

ICC also revealed a strong demand for tickets across all venues and added that the organisers will ensure a quality experience for fans.

“We are delighted to have worked with our commercial partners to be able to release these additional tickets to 51 matches to ensure that we are accommodating as many fans as possible at every ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 fixture," ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said. "The demand has been exceptionally strong for matches at venues across both the West Indies and USA, so we encourage fans to secure their World Cup experience as soon as possible to be part of what will be a historic event.”