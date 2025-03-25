ICC announces 12 elite panel umpires list for 2025-26 season, Michael Gough and Joel Wilson removed ICC has included 12 umpires in the elite list for the 2025-26 season. Michael Gough and Joe Wilson have been dropped from the previous list. They have been replaced by Alex Wharf and Allahuddien Palekar from South Africa and England, respectively.

ICC has removed Michael Gough and Joel Wilson from the list of the elite panel of umpires for the 2025-26 season following a routine performance assessment process. They have been replaced by South Africa's Allahuddien Palekar and England's Alex Wharf.

Wharf played 13 ODIs for England between 2004 and 2005. However, he has already officiated in seven Tests, 33 ODIs and 45 T20Is in men's international cricket. He was also the part of the panel in the Champions Trophy that was played in Pakistan and the UAE.

"This milestone would not have been possible without the amazing colleagues who have shared their expertise with me, and those who have supported me both on and off the field. I look forward to continuing to learn from and work alongside them as I embark on this exciting new chapter in my career," Wharf said in a statement released by the ICC.

As for Palekar, he is South Africa's first-class cricketer and has been an on-field umpire in 4 Tests, 23 ODIs and 67 T20Is in men's internationals. He also officiated in the Men's T20 World Cup last year and the Under-19 men's World Cup in 2024.

"This is a significant moment in my umpiring career. It's an honour to be named in the elite panel, and I look forward to reposing the faith shown in me," Palekar said. "Being on this panel brings both pride and responsibility, but I am confident that my experience officiating across formats will stand me in good stead," Palekar said.

Meanwhile, ICC Chairman Jay Shah thanked Gough and Wilson for their service and also welcomed the newest entrants to the elite panel. "Being an elite official brings with it scrutiny and pressure, but we are confident that both Allahuddien and Alex possess the temperament, experience and skill to deliver consistently at this very top level," he said.

ICC Elite Panel of Umpires 2025-26: Kumara Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand), Adrian Holdstock (South Africa), Richard Illingworth (England), Richard Kettleborough (England), Nitin Menon (India), Allahuddien Paleker (South Africa), Ahsan Raza (Pakistan), Paul Reiffel (Australia), Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid (Bangladesh), Rod Tucker (Australia) and Alex Wharf (England).