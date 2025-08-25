ICA launches one-time benefit for spouses of deceased cricketers The Indian Cricketers Association announced a ₹1 lakh one-time benefit for spouses of deceased members, with around 50 beneficiaries expected initially. The benefit will be periodically reviewed and may be adjusted based on future assessments.

Mumbai:

The Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) has announced a new welfare initiative aimed at supporting the spouses of its deceased members. Following its second board meeting for the financial year 2025–26 held in Bangalore, the ICA confirmed the launch of a One-Time Benefit (OTB) scheme, under which eligible spouses will receive a lump sum of ₹1,00,000.

The move is intended to provide timely financial assistance and recognise the sacrifices and contributions of former cricketers and their families. According to the ICA, around 50 beneficiaries are expected to be covered in the initial phase, with disbursal taking place after formal approval.

In an official statement, the ICA said the initiative is designed to “provide financial assistance and honour the contributions of our members’ families during their times of loss.” However, the benefit will only be applicable to spouses of deceased ICA members, explicitly excluding those whose spouses were former International Test cricketers. It will also remain separate from other OTBs already in place for ICA members.

Various programs under ICA

This newly launched program is the latest in a series of welfare efforts by the ICA, which continues to support the broader cricketing community even after players retire from active sports. The benefit will be reviewed periodically and may be restructured if the BCCI introduces a broader pension scheme for widows or widowers of former cricketers in the future.

Formed in July 2019, the ICA is the only BCCI-recognised body representing former Indian cricketers, currently boasting a membership of over 1,750. Its mission revolves around protecting the interests and welfare of its members through various support schemes.

Among its ongoing initiatives are the Senior Member Recognition Program, where ₹1,00,000 has been awarded to 170 veteran members, and a Group Health Insurance Scheme covering over 1,000 former players. The ICA also provides annual health check-ups and has extended emergency financial assistance to 77 members facing critical medical expenses.