Ibrahim Zadran handed fine, demerit point for breaching code of conduct against Bangladesh Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran was fined 15% of his match fee and given a demerit point for striking equipment with his bat during the third ODI vs Bangladesh. Despite this, his key batting helped Afghanistan secure a 3-0 series win.

Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran has been fined 15% of his match fee and issued a demerit point for breaching the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) code of conduct during the third ODI against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on October 14. The incident occurred in the 37th over of Afghanistan’s innings when Zadran, dismissed for 95 runs off 111 balls, struck an item of equipment near the dressing room with his bat in frustration. This marked his second consecutive innings falling short of a century by just five runs, as he was also dismissed for 95 in the previous ODI.

The breach falls under Article 2.2 of the ICC code of conduct, which deals with the abuse of cricket equipment, clothing, ground equipment, or fixtures during an international match. By hitting the equipment with his bat, Zadran violated the spirit and regulations of the game, prompting the match referee, Graeme Labrooy, to impose the penalty.

Notably, Zadran admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction without the need for a formal hearing. This incident represents Zadran’s first breach of the ICC code within a 24-month period. It is important to note that if a player accumulates four or more demerit points in two years, these points convert into suspension points, which can result in a ban. Two suspension points equate to a suspension from one Test match or two limited-overs matches, whichever comes first.

Afghanistan win series 3-0

Despite the on-field disciplinary issue, Zadran’s performance was pivotal in Afghanistan’s commanding 3-0 series sweep against Bangladesh. His consistent batting helped anchor the team’s innings throughout the series, which helped Afghanistan establish their authority in the series.

Courtesy of his impactful performance, the opener also moved to second on the ICC’s player rankings among batters. India’s Shubman Gill currently tops the list. In the bowling department, Rashid Khan holds the top spot.