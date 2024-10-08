Ian Chappell sends 'Travis Head' warning to Australia ahead of Test series against India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Travis Head

Former Australia cricketer Ian Chappell has warned Pat Cummins and his team from moving Travis Head to open the innings in the Test series against India at home next month. Ever since, David Warner has retired from Test cricket, Australia are facing a conundrum at the top. Steve Smith replaced him to open but he is averaging only 28.5 at the position and hence, Head's name has come up.

However, Chappell reckons they would be asking a lot of Head if the left-hander is made to open the innings. Head has been a major success at the top in white-ball cricket but Chappell feels Test cricket is a different kettle of fish. "Head opening in Test cricket is based on his unbridled success facing the new ball in both 50-over and T20 cricket. There's no doubt Head, with his ultra-aggressive style, is the ideal player to open in the two short forms of the game. However, Test cricket is an entirely different proposition.

"Any move to open with Head that is designed to unsettle Jasprit Bumrah is asking a lot of the batter. Bumrah, and to a lesser extent Mohammad Siraj, are unlikely to be battered into altering their attacking mentality," Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNCricinfo.

On the contrary, Ian Chappell is of the opinion that Head is a better batter when there are runs on the board as he can take the attack to the opposition right from the word. "The wily R Ashwin is unlikely to be panicked by an opponent's ultra-aggressive approach. The argument could be mounted that opening with Head means he'd be more settled facing Ashwin with some runs on the board. On the other hand, a smart opposing captain can utilise the offspinner with a newish ball.

"Amongst any argument to use Head as a Test match opener, there's a compelling counterpoint," Chappell added. For the unversed, the much-awaited five-match Test series between India and Australia is scheduled to get underway on November 22.