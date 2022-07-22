I wouldn't term Australia as a big team and make them feel good about that: Smriti Mandhana

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Smriti Mandhana in action

In the upcoming Commonwealth Games, Team India is set to lock horns with Australia in the opening game. According to batter Smriti Mandhana, the five-time T20 world champions Kangaroos aren't a "big team."

The women's cricket team is set to make its debut at the multi-sport event.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will play their first match on 29th July, and Mandhana said they have their plans in place for each opposition.

"We have played them (Australia) in the openers in quite a lot of tournaments.

"In a T20 tournament, any team can beat any team. I wouldn't term Australia as a big team and make them feel good about that. Definitely, in our heads, Australia, Pakistan, and Barbados matches are important. We will go as they come and will look to win all of them," Mandhana added.

India will enter the Birmingham CWG after winning the recently concluded T20I and ODI series in Sri Lanka. Mandhana said, "Our preparations have been really good and I hope it will lead us to the medal."

On taking part in the CWG, she further added, "It's something very new for me and also the whole team, we never experienced a multi-sport event.

"Definitely looking forward to it and catching up with a few athletes at the Games Village and interacting about their training regimen. It would be a good experience for us."

Eight teams will vie for the top honours across 16 matches at Edgbaston and Team India is grouped with Australia, Pakistan, and Barbados.

Group B includes England, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. The two teams will make the semi-finals and all the medal rounds will be decided on 7th August.

"We are looking to win every match. Not one match and then think of what will happen. We have our plans ready for the three teams. We will try to win all three matches," the 26-year-old said.

India Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemima Rodrigues, Shefali Verma, S Meghna, Tania Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, and Sneh Rana.

(Inputs from PTI)

