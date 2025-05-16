'I wouldn't have let him drop himself in Sydney': Ravi Shastri opines on Rohit Sharma's Test career ending Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that he would've handled Rohit Sharma's Test career-ending in a better way. Moreover, he also revealed that he would've let Rohit drop himself from the Sydney Test with series on the line.

New Delhi:

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has revealed that he wouldn't have let Rohit Sharma drop himself from the Sydney Test earlier this year against Australia. Rohit, India's then Test captain, was going through a poor run of form, and with Team India 1-2 down in the series, the 38-year-old decided to drop himself from the playing XI. However, Rohit maintained his stance then that he is not retiring from the longest format at all.

But four months later, Rohit Sharma decided to call it quits from Test cricket ahead of the crucial England tour. He didn't get the farewell in the format, while his last match in Tests turned out to be in Melbourne. Coming back to Shastri, he revealed that during one of the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) games, he told Rohit what he thought about his decision not to play in Sydney.

Shastri opined that the series was still alive in Sydney and India had a chance to level the series, which is why he wouldn't have let Rohit miss the Test due to his form. "I saw Rohit a lot at the toss. At the toss, you don't get enough time to speak. Though I did put my hand on his shoulder in one of the games. I think it was in Mumbai and told him, if I was coach you would have never not played that last Test match. You would have played that last Test match because the series wasn't over.

"And I'm not someone who threw in the towel with the scoreline 2-1. If your mindset is you feel you are… that's not the stage, you leave a team. That was a 30-40 run game. And that's exactly what I told him. The pitch was so spicy in Sydney. Whatever kind of form he was in, he's a match-winner.

"If he had gone, sensed the situation, sensed the condition and smashed it for even 35-40 at the top, you never know. That series would have been level. But that's each one to his own. Other people have different styles. This would have been my style and I let him know it. It's sitting in my heart for a long time. I had to get it out. And I told him that," Shastri said while speaking with host Sanjana Ganesan on the latest edition of The ICC Review