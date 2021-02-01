I would have Rahane as captain over Virat Kohli, says Shane Lee

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Virat Kohli (left) with Ajinkya Rahane.

Virat Kohli is arguably regarded as the best batsman in the game but off late there has been undue pressure on the 33-year-old captain to let go leadership for the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma.

In Kohli's absence and India's underwhelming batting show in the first Test, the Indian side, led by stand-in skipper Rahane, scripted a remarkable comeback to clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

After Rahane's brilliant show in Australia, many fans backed the Mumbaikar to don the skipper's hat, at least in the longest format of the game.

And former Australian all-rounder Shane Lee seems to agree with this general perception and felt taking away captaincy from Kohli will help him focus entirely on his batting. However, he added that there's nothing wrong with Kohli's leadership and is revered by his players.

"Look, I think for the team he is and I would have him as captain. Kohli is one of the greatest batsmen of all time. But I just feel that he is almost revered by the players within the team.

"They're almost scared to put a foot out of line. He demanded absolute professionalism from the Indian team. The players had to be fit, they had to great in field and good catching, but they almost appear a bit scared. I just see a really relaxed team under Rahane," Lee, the older brother of Brett Lee, said.

"Will Kohli give up the captaincy? I doubt it. If I was an Indian selector, and I'm not, but if I was, I would have Rahane captain the team and instead let Kohli go and do all his batting. And I think the team would function a lot better. But time would tell," Lee, who played 45 ODIs for Australia, added.