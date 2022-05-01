Rob Key hints at England return for Alex Hales

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Alex Hales might join the England cricket team after three years

According to new ECB managing director Rob Key, England opener Alex Hales could be available for selection after three years.

"I will have to speak to the people involved in that decision but I would have Alex Hales available for selection. I think he has done his time. But does that mean he gets in the team? That is a different debate," Key said.

The right-handed batter was withdrawn from England's ODI World Cup squad in 2019 after the veteran failed a recreational drug test.

The 33-year-old has played 11 Tests, 70 ODIs, and 60 T20s.

Hales who has taken part in T20 leagues like the Big Bash League (BBL), the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) pulled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League citing bubble fatigue.

(Inputs from PTI)