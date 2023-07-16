'I was out that way': Alex Carey opens up on Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal in Ashes

Follow us on Image Source : AP Alex Carey

Jonny Bairstow's stumping dismissal by Alex Carey drew heavy criticism from England at the second Test of Ashes 2023. Bairstow was found wandering outside his crease after ducking a Cameron Green delivery in England's chase at Lord's. The Aussie wicket-keeper Alex Carey took the best out of the opportunity and affected a dismissal from behind.

Notably, the Aussie wicket-keeper has opened up on the controversial dismissal and stated that he himself has been a victim of this earlier. "I've definitely been out to that a few times, and I've tried to do it (to batters) in the past as well," Carey said ahead of the fourth Ashes Test.

"My first A-grade game in South Australia, I was out that way. And when I walked off, I was pretty disappointed. (My) Captain came up to me, and he said, 'You'll remember to keep your foot behind the line next time," he remembered.

Australia faced heavy criticism

After the incident, Australia faced boos from the Lord's ground. A heated exchange at the Lord's long room also followed at Lunch. Carey also spoke about the criticism they faced. "We got some pretty instant feedback. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, and I absolutely respect that.

And then everyone's entitled to their opinion on the spirit of cricket as well," the wicket-keeper said.

"There's some nasty stuff being said, but it is the Ashes. There was nasty stuff said before that as well. So yeah, I feel really well-supported. I think the whole group does. From Australia, I still think we've got lots of fans, and from England, I don't think we've made any, but we probably didn't lose any," he added.

After the dismissal, Ben Stokes launched an attack on the Australian side. He took the bowlers for cleaners with his amazing hitting abilities. But after Stokes fell, England lost the game by 43 runs. England made a comeback in the third Test at Headingley to keep the series alive at 2-1. The fourth Test will be played from July 19 at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

